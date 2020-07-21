Halsey sympathises with Kanye West over Twitter rant; Says a manic episode isn't a joke

Halsey is hitting back at haters who are ridiculing Kanye West after his Twitter rant on wife Kim Kardashian. The 25-year-old singer expressed how a manic episode isn't a joke. Check out her tweets discussing bipolar disorder below.

Kanye West has been making headlines for not just revealing during his first presidential campaign rally that he and Kim Kardashian had almost aborted their daughter North West but the 43-year-old rapper also proceeded to accuse his wife of trying to lock him up with a doctor through a Twitter rant. Unlike the trolls who are ridiculing Kanye, Halsey is sympathising with him owing to his bipolar disorder, which West has openly spoken about in the past. The 25-year-old singer too has wrestled with bipolar diagnosis for a decade and took to Twitter to lash out at the haters making fun of the rapper.

"No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn't a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence," Halsey began her series of tweets before adding, "A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and vilify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go...this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it."

The Without Me singer noted that you can hate Kanye West's action but making jokes which are targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the person you are angry with. "You can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs," Halsey tweeted and continued, "If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with."

"Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis," Halsey concluded.

Check out Halsey's tweets on Kanye West and bipolar disorder below:

No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go...this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

What do you have to say about the Kanye West controversy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×