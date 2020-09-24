  1. Home
Halsey thanks BTS for 'beautiful' piece for Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020: It meant so much

Halsey features in the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list. BTS, who penned the introductory note for the singer, showered the Without Me singer with love and praise. Halsey has reacted to the note.
Halsey thanks BTS for 'beautiful' piece for Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020Halsey thanks BTS for 'beautiful' piece for Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020
Halsey was featured in the list of Time 100's Most Influential People of 2020. The singer featured in the artists category alongside The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and Phoebe Waller-Bridge among many others. The singer's introductory piece was penned by the K-pop band BTS. The singer and the septet collaborated on Boy Wit Luv last year. One of the group's member Suga collaborated with Halsey on a song for the latter's album. The group showered the singer with praises and love. 

Halsey took to Twitter and reacted to the note. She thanked the Bangtan Boys for their "beautiful" piece and said she misses them everyday. "thank you to my dear friends @BTS_twt for writing a beautiful introduction piece about our shared love for music and our singular bond. I miss you everyday and it meant so much coming from you!!!!! #TIME100," she tweeted. The septet, in their piece, wrote, "She inspires us, and we’re incredibly honored to be able to call her our cherished friend. We cannot wait to see what she has for the world down the road." 

Check out the complete note here: TIME 100: BTS writes for Halsey as singer features in Most Influential People of 2020 list: She inspires us

Meanwile, the Graveyard crooner also thanked the international magazine for featuring her on the list. "It’s an honor to be named one of @TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People in the world. It is overwhelming to be recognized this way, but I can only hope that with the support of my friends & fans we can do so much more with our platform in a time where we need it the most," she said. 

TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020 lists Parasite's Bong Joon Ho, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Halsey

Time 100

