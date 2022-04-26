Halsey 'trying to keep things normal' amid their chronic illness

On Sunday (April 24), Halsey gave fans an update on their health via social media, warning that they might disappear for a while. “I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges,” they wrote alongside a photo from bed.

Halsey further wrote, as per Just Jared, “Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop [for real] this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour." The star has previously spoken up about their experience with endometriosis, even having surgery in 2017 to ease the discomfort caused by the chronic ailment. However, Halsey also left the Grammys early due to a medical procedure after strolling the red carpet and seeing BTS perform.

“I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) three days ago,” Halsey wrote at the time. Interestingly, Halsey gave an impassioned statement about their endometriosis fight at The Endometriosis Foundation's 2018 Blossom Ball 2018. The singer sobbed as they recalled how a miscarriage before a Chicago show at The Vic Theatre led to an endometriosis diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter’s North American Love and Power tour which was announced in January kicks off on May 17 in Florida. It is scheduled to wrap on July 9 in Irvine, Calif. Following that,they have a show scheduled for July 31 in Japan, and September 22 in Dover, Del.

