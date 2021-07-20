Halsey welcomes first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin; Shares a picture of the trio

Halsey took to Instagram to share pictures of her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin. Scroll to know more.

Months after announcing her pregnancy with screenwriter and boyfriend Alev Aydin, Halsey welcomed her first child on July 14. The singer, 26, gave birth to Ender Ridley Aydin but Halsey has not posted the sex of the child yet. However, she has shared some beautiful pictures of the baby for her Instagram followers captioning, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

The Without Me singer had earlier posted pictures of her with a baby bump, some of which were from a maternity shoot. Halsey had confirmed her relationship with screenwriter Aydin, 38, after tagging him in her pregnancy-related pictures. In their announcement, Halsey had written, “Heart so full, I love you sweetness.” Aydin is known for working on films and television shows as a writer. Halsey made sure to keep her fans updated about her entire pregnancy journey. She shared pictures of her sonogram, and many professional shots as well as selfies featuring her baby bump! She also told her fans in March that her pregnancy was “100% planned”, via PageSix.

Check out her Instagram post:

However, it hasn’t been long that the couple has formally accepted their relationship. It is unclear about how long they have been together, but Halsey and Aydin have matching tattoos of the word “Seeds” in each other’s handwriting. California-based artist Amanda Owley, who inked the couple had been told by the singer that the duo have been friends for too long.

Rumor has it, that the new parents might also have tied the knot as they were noticed wearing matching gold rings. However, nothing has been confirmed from either side.

The singer had also suffered a miscarriage in 2015, after an apparent stage performance for which had left her with a traumatic experience. However, fans hope that the mother and the newborn are fit and healthy.

