Halsey wishes fans Happy New Year 2022 with an adorable photo dump featuring son Ender

Halsey has recently shared some adorable photos from their 2021 memories and some of them are unseen pictures from their pregnancy journey! The singer took to her social media platform to wish their fans on New Year 2022 and shared photos that didn't make it to their social media before.

"Long nights, full hearts. Happy new year," Halsey penned as they shared photos from their pregnancy and baby Ender's birth. Some of the snaps feature their BF Alev Aydin as he supported the singer throughout their pregnancy journey. Halsey shared photos of Ender and they are too cute to be missed out on. In one of the photos, Halsey and Ender can be seen enjoying a movie with the little one sleeping peacefully on their mother's lap!

Take a look at Halsey's year-end photo dump HERE.

Halsey shared photos of their baby bump as well, and fans took to the comments section to appreciate the singer for the adorable snaps on New Year's Eve. "What a beautiful year," one fan penned. "So adorable," another fan wrote. Another fan said, "So proud of you h <3"

This isn't the first time that the New Americana singer took to their Instagram to post adorable photos of baby Ender and the love of their life Alev Aydin. Halsey keeps posting random photos and videos of their baby, and those are always too sweet in their own ways. The singer had also opened up on her post-partum body and lauded mothers for dealing with pregnancies. "Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real," the singer had added.

