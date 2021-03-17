Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin cradles singer's baby bump as she drops heartwarming birthday wishes for him.

In late January 2021, singer Halsey announced to the world that she was expecting with some stunning shots. Check out her latest photo below. ​

Singer Halsey is feeling all the love as she is soaking in all the emotions during the pregnancy phase. On Wednesday, Halsey took to Instagram to drop some birthday love for boyfriend Alev Aydin. While she was at it, the singer shared an adorable photo in which he can be seen adorably cradling their bare baby bump.

Holding Halsey close, the singer wished their boyfriend and wrote, "İyi ki doğdun happiest birthday, aşkım. @zoneaydin." Writing in Turkish, Halsey's post meant, "happy birthday". In the comment section, the soon-to-be dad was quick to reply as he said, "I love you, angel my favorite person."

Fans from Turkey flooded the comments section as they dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at Halsey's post below:

Meanwhile, Halsey recently made headlines when their fans noticed that she quietly updated their pronouns and mentioned the same in their Instagram bio. The singer's bio now reads, "doing everything, all at once, always, while I can. (she/they)." While Halsey did not announce their preferred pronouns, fans applauded and showed their support.

“I hope Halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. It’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in,” one fan tweeted.

