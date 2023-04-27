Halsey's dating history: From G Eazy to Matty Healy, everyone the pop star has dated so far

Halsey is a 28-year-old American pop singer. She has a 1-year-old son named Edner. She has dated a few fellow musicians and singers before. Here is a list of celebrities Halsey has dated.

Alev Aydin and Halsey

On July 14, 2021, Halsey surprised her fans by sporting a baby bump. The singer and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed their son Edner. In an interview with Extra, she spoke about being a mom for the time, “I love [being a mom] so much. Every single second is the most incredible thing, getting to watch him like become a new person every day is so exciting,”

Halsey also spoke about what it is like to be a working mom, “It’s definitely difficult to find balance. I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is.” Halsey met Alev while he was writing her biopic, “Alev and I first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life,” Halsey took to Instagram to share the good news, “We started a family and now he’s written and directed this little film about OUR life.”

Alev gushed about their son on Instagram in a recent post with a caption, “Mama and I love you, Ender. To the moon, kid, to the moon.” Alev and Halsey split in early ​​2023. Halsey filed for full physical custody post their breakup.

Evan Peters and Halsey

Halsey and actor Evan Peters started dating in October 2019 until early 2020; they broke up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair was frequently spotted on public dates and even walked red carpets together. Their relationship was very low-key, but Halsey took to Instagram to wish Evans on his birthday. She wrote, “couldn’t imagine a world without [him] in it.” The couple spent Valentine's Day together in Switzerland. But Halsey deleted pictures of Peters from her socials by March.

Yungblud and Halsey

Halsey and English alternative rock musician Yungblud started dating in January 2019. She also shared a picture of them on a stroll in London on her Instagram. The pair, unfortunately, split up in September of the same year. She discussed her breakup on Twitter, giving her fans some insight, “Sometimes. People just break up,” she wrote. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ked up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.” Fans speculated if Halsey was back with the musician when she posted a story in 2020 wishing him, “Happy birthday Dom!!!”

G Eazy and Halsey

G Eazy and Halsey released the hit song “Him & I” together in 2017. They started dating shortly after their collaboration. The pair frequently gave their fans an insight into their relationship as they posted pictures of themselves out on dates and collaborating on music.

When the pair split in 2018, Halsey took to Twitter to tell her fans. She wrote, “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Lido and Halsey

Halsey and the Norwegian music producer dated in 2015 and 2016 and released their hit album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom together. They revealed that the inspiration for the album was their relationship. In an interview with Rolling Stones, Halsey said, “I had killed off a version of myself just so we could make our love work. Sometimes you’re in a relationship for so long and you become a different person. You lose yourself because you change for that person.”

She continued, “I put the seal on that relationship and fully purged myself of the feelings for that person at the same time as I finished my record.”

Matty Healy and Halsey

Halsey dated Matty Healy in 2015, The 1975 frontman was one of her first high-profile relationships. She spoke about their relationship in an interview, “I spent a lot of time watching him, and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he’s the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve been associated with, you’re out of your f**king mind.”

