Halsey's son Ender turns six months old; Singer drops photos from the sweet celebration

Halsey celebrated their son, Ender Ridley's six month birthday with adorable snaps. The baby boy seemed to have enjoyed finger painting as he turned 6 months old and was seen smothered with paint in a series of pictures. Halsey also gave a glimpse of their little one enjoying his banana oatmeal cake. In another photo, Ender was also snapped in a candid click with his father, Alev Aydin.

The Without Me singer welcomed baby boy, Ender in July last year and ever since has been mesmerized by his existence. She is known to frequently post his pictures on Instagram. On Ender's half birthday, Halsey was seen enjoying painting with their son and made "şişko boy" an orange crown with "1/2 ENDER" stamped on it in big black letters. Ender, in one of the pictures, is also seen happily gobbling down a banana.

The 27-year-old singer wrote in the caption, "şişko boy is 6 months. we celebrated with finger paints + a banana oatmeal cake and I made a little crown. he sorta just looks like the club kid Pope though... they said it would go by fast but sheeeeeesh". Halsey had confirmed their pregnancy with screenwriter, Alev Aydin's baby in January via an Instagram post flaunting their baby bump and subsequently shared moments with fans.

Halsey has been outspoken about their condition due to endometriosis and even talked about how she has suffered a miscarriage because of that. In a tweet previously, she shared their struggles as a gender non-conformist and wrote, "The pressure to look “androgynous” as a means of gender non-conforming expression (as a big titty breastfeeding mom) coupled with expectation to have a perfect body right after birth is a cocktail of confusion. I’m patiently reminding myself to do me in any way that feels good".

