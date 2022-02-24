Halyna Hutchins' husband felt 'angry' about Alec Baldwin not accepting responsibility for Rust incident

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matt Hutchins spoke out on his wife's tragic death for the first time in a TV interview. Matt appeared on a sit-down interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, which is set to air on Thursday. As per Entertainment Tonight, the late cinematographer's husband opened up about his feelings related to Alec Baldwin's Television interview about the incident where he had spoken with George Stephanopoulos.

According to ET, the preview clip of Matt's upcoming interview shows him addressing the Rust incident and particularly how he believes Alec Baldwin did not accept responsibility for it. Speaking about Alec's tearful interview about Hutchin's death, her husband said, "Yeah. But watching him I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

Matt further claimed that Baldwin's crying and the way he spoke about Halyna made him look like the victim. He also stated that according to him the majority of the blame for the incident lies on Baldwin and said, "The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible, is absurd to me", via ET.

Four months ago, Halyna was working as a cinematographer on Alec Baldwin's film Rust and died following a prop gun incident that happened on the set of the film in New Mexico. She was aged 42-years-old. The prop gun that was discharged on set also left director Joel Souza injured.

