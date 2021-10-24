Halyna Hutchins' husband releases statement, reveals how fans can honor her life

Matt Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has expressed his family's gratitude for the outpouring of support in the aftermath of her death through Twitter. Alec Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust film. After Baldwin fired a fake pistol, Hutchins was murdered and director Joel Souza was injured.

“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” Matt Hutchins tweeted on Saturday, along with a photo of Halyna and their son. “Our loss is enormous.” He further requested that any mementos be donated to a scholarship fund established by the American Film Institute in honour of his wife. The grant is intended for aspiring female cinematographers.

Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life. pic.twitter.com/LgEp4XVkja — Matt Hutchins (@mhutchins) October 23, 2021

Meanwhile, according to freshly filed court documents, Alec Baldwin was given a loaded firearm by a member of the film team and informed it was safe to use. As per The Independent, It was revealed that the 63-year-old actor who was seen in tears after the fatal incident on a film set in New Mexico, had been told by an assistant director that the weapon was a "cold gun," and thus supposedly safe to fire.

However, according to a search warrant issued in a Santa Fe court, the assistant director had no idea the toy pistol was loaded with real ammunition. Earlier on Friday, the actor released a statement on his shock and horror at the tragedy. He also paid his respects to the colleague he shot accidentally and the individual he wounded.

