Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks after her tragic death: Can't comment on what we're going through

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was tragically shot when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop pistol on the set of his current film, responded to his wife's death on Friday, saying he had "no words." "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," Matthew Hutchins told Insider by phone.

He further added: "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate," Matthew Hutchins said. According to authorities, Baldwin fatally shot 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and wounded 48-year-old director Joel Souza when he fired a prop pistol on the set of "Rust," a Western film he was filming in New Mexico on Thursday.

However, according to investigators, Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was declared dead. Meanwhile, Souza was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and subsequently discharged. In a tweet on Friday, Baldwin also expressed his "heartbreak" at the on-set shooting. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said. He continued, "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

Meanwhile, according to her website profile, Hutchins graduated from the AFI Conservatory in 2015 and was named one of American Cinematographer's Rising Stars of 2019 as well as a cinematographer for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab in 2018.

