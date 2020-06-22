Hamilton: First trailer introduces the original Broadway cast of Lin Manuel Miranda’s beloved hip hop musical

The first trailer of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer prize-winning hip hop musical Hamilton features the original Broadway cast. Read on to know more.

The first trailer of the live-action feature of Lin Manuel Miranda’s hip hop musical Hamilton is out! The hit Pulitzer prize-winning musical has a massive fan base across and the fans will soon get to experience the musical from the comfort of their homes. Making the iconic musical more accessible, Disney is all set to release the film version of Miranda’s musical, and the minute-long trailer introduces us to the original Broadway cast. Miranda’s musical is inspired by the 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

Unlike his upcoming In the Heights film, Hamilton won’t be a film adaptation of the Broadway show. According to Fox News, it will be a live capture of a stage performance. The film was shot at the Richard Rogers Theatre in Manhattan. The original Broadway cast, which will appear in the upcoming film, includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer features the music from the iconic opening number Alexander Hamilton and Goldsberry’s song Satisfied. In addition to this, it also gives a sneak-peek into a few memorable scenes from the show that the fans will instantly recognise. The film will be released on Disney Plus on July 3. The musical was originally supposed to hit the theatres in North America on October 15, 2021. However, Disney decided to move up the release last month amid the ongoing Coronavirus Crisis.

