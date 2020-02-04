Hamilton movie: Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical to hit the theatres with original Broadway cast; Details Inside

Disney is bringing Lin Manuel Miranda’s hit musical, Hamilton, to movie theatres and the film will feature the original broadway cast. Read on to know more.

The hit Pulitzer prize-winning musical, Hamilton, has a massive fan base across the world but only a few have actually experienced Lin Manuel Miranda’s hit musical in all its glory. Making the iconic musical more accessible, Disney is all set to release a film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical and it will feature the original Broadway cast. The film will hit movie theatres in North America on October 15, 2021. Miranda’s musical is inspired by the 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

Miranda announced the news on twitter. “Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021,” he wrote. Unlike the upcoming In the Heights film, Hamilton won’t be a film adaptation of the broadway show. According to Fox News, it will be a live capture of a stage performance. The film was shot at the Richard Rogers Theatre in Manhattan.

The original Broadway cast, which will appear in the upcoming film, includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler. In addition to these, the film will also feature Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, as well as Jonathan Groff as King George, ET reported.

Check out the video of the cast of Hamilton performing at the White House:

Read More