Hamnet Director Chloé Zhao to Helm Mission Impossble 9 With Tom Cruise? Here’s What We Know

The Mission Impossible grapevine has a new update, but it’s not one the fans are necessarily happy about. Recently, reports have surfaced that the Tom Cruise-led daredevil franchise will return with yet another part despite the actor previously stating that it would end with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. However, a report by popular tabloid Deux Moi has shaken the world of Hollywood once again as it has shared that Hamnet’s star director Chloé Zhao has been in talks with the 63-year-old for a project which is believed to be MI9.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, not the end for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt? Here’s all we know

With ‘Final’ in its name, many were accepting of the fact that Tom Cruise would bring an end to his beloved but dangerous franchise of the Mission Impossible films, and so he claimed. But new murmurs have hinted that he may have changed his mind already, within a year of saying so. According to a report from the gossip outlet’s anonymous tip, “Chloé Zhao is in talks to write/direct. Tom sought her out, they’ve workshopped a treatment, script is underway.”

For a long time, Christopher McQuarrie has been the captain of the ship, forging his way ahead with some fabulous and some lukewarm receptions of the MI world’s four films. With a supposed change in direction, one can hope there’ll be a change in the outcome. But all of this remains mere hearsay for the time being, with no official confirmations or denials from either side.

As of now, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt had his grand goodbye in the 8th instalment while awaiting the release of his Alejandro G. Iñárritu directorial Digger. On the other hand, Chloé Zhao remains dedicated to her Oscars campaign for her historical drama film Hamnet. A frontrunner for multiple accolades, the Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal starrer has been in the good graces of plenty to have a believable shot at a win, or more. It is up for 8 awards, across major categories including Best Picture, Best Director (Chloé Zhao), and Best Actress (Jessie Buckley).

