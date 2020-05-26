Han So Hee on her intimate scene with Park Hae Joon in The World of the Married: It was a big challenge for me

In a recent interview, The World of the Married star Han So-hee shared her thoughts on filming her intimate scene with Park Hae-joon in the wildly popular K-drama. Read below to know what the 25-year-old actress had to share on the same.

With the series finale achieving an average nationwide rating of 28.37 percent, according to Nielson Korea, The World of the Married created the right stir and broke ratings record. The addictive K-drama looked in the trials and tribulations of a married couple, Lee Tae-oh (Park Hae-joon) and Ji Sun-woo (Kim Hee-ae), especially when another woman named Yeo Da-kyung (Han So-hee) comes into the picture. The shocking affair lays the crux for the drama that unfolds beautifully in 16 episodes. Moreover, the acting performances by the powerful trio drew in the audience who couldn't get enough of the series.

In a candid interview with News1, via Soompi, So-hee spoke about the intimate sequence she had to shoot for with Hae-joon, 43. "Although there were kiss scenes, it was my first bed scene. Tae-oh paid extreme attention to this scene. As I thought I couldn’t lose, we filmed busily. In passing, he mentioned that it was like filming an action scene. It was a big challenge for me as well. Although it’s an emotional scene, our positions are fixed and there are things we definitively need to show," the 25-year-old actress confessed to News1.

So-hee also confided that it was a "different nervousness" when it came to filming the particular scene where she hit Hee-ae on the back of the head.

"I think this is now my start. I believe I need to become more tough, even more so now [because of this project]. I don’t know what projects and characters I will do in the future, but I want to come out more polished. I don’t want to rush it," So-hee concluded when it came to her future projects post The World of the Married.

