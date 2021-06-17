The Handmaid's Tale: Joseph Fiennes opens up about 'catharsis' of season 4 finale

Finale of The Handmaid's Tale season 4 released recently and it resulted in a major character's death. Actor Joseph Fiennes weighed in on what lies ahead in a recent interview.

*Spoiler Alert* The Handmaid's Tale recently concluded its season 4 in an explosive finale. The last episode of season 4 saw the death of one of the major characters on the show and fans have been discussing what lies ahead for the show on social media. The season focussed on Elizabeth Moss‘ character June Osborne striking back against Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) who has tortured women at Gilead for years.

In a shocking finale twist, the fourth season ended with June and her fellow handmaids taking their revenge against Waterford that results in his brutal death. The finale episode titled "The Wilderness" saw the end of Fred Waterford and while fans are still reacting to his shocking end, actor Fiennes himself opened up on what he thought about the big finale.

Speaking to Deadline, Fiennes reacted to his character's death saying, "The Handmaid’s Tale has taught me so much. But I can’t wait to sit back and enjoy this show from another perspective."

He further went on to discuss what the death of his character means for the show and how it will change things further as he added, "It’s paradoxical, and I think Lizzie’s, or rather, June’s need for justice and revenge is fascinating. It’s something we as the audience need. It’s a certain catharsis because he’s going to get off free, but the paradox is that she becomes a product of the thing that she wants to extinguish."

A fifth season for the show was announced in December 2020. While Fiennes character did meet its finale fate in season 4, the actor hinted at a return through flashbacks in his New York Times interview.

