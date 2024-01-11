Hangout Music Fest 2024: From Lana Del Rey to Zach Bryan, see the line-up of performers here
The 2024 Hangout Music Festival lineup promises an eclectic musical journey with headliners Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, and Odesza, joined by an array of diverse and talented artists.
Hangout Music Fest 2024 promises an exhilarating experience at Gulf Shores, Alabama, with an eclectic lineup and vibrant atmosphere. From May 17th to 19th, the beach transforms into a musical haven featuring top-tier artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, and electronic dance music. Attendees can immerse themselves in the sun-soaked environment, with stages nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico. Beyond the music, the festival offers diverse food options, interactive beach games, and art installations. Hangout Music Fest continues its tradition of creating unforgettable moments, making it a must-attend for music enthusiasts seeking a unique coastal celebration.
Here’s all you need to know about Hangout Music Festival 2024 lineup
Headlining the 2024 Hangout Music Festival are Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, and Odesza, as revealed by organizers on Wednesday. The lineup boasts performances by The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Reneé Rapp, Subtronics, NLE Choppa, and All Time Low, among others.
Set against the picturesque beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, the festival is scheduled for May 17-19. Presale for tickets starts on Friday, January 12, at 11 a.m. CT, with registration available for early access. Various ticket packages, including those with lodging, are offered, starting at $299 for 3-day general admission or $279 per ticket for 4-packs. Hangout Music Festival joins other major events in unveiling their 2024 lineups, including Bonnaroo and Bottle Rock Napa Valley.
ALSO READ: When is TikTok's Mix Festival 2024? All you need to know about headliners, venue, and ticket sales
Here's the complete lineup for 2024 Hangout Music Festival-
- Lana Del Rey
- Odesza
- Zach Bryan
- The Chainsmokers
- Cage The Elephant
- Dominic Fike
- Reneé Rapp
- Jessie Murph
- Alison Wonderland
- Doechii
- Nelly
- Dom Dolla
- Subtronics
- NLE Choppa
- Sexyy Red
- A Day to Remember
- Chappell Roan
- Chromeo (DJ set)
- Koe Wetzel
- All Time Low
- Daily Bread
- David Kushner
- Megan Moroney
- Disco Lines
- Matt Maeson
- Qveen Herby
- The Beaches
- Del Water Gap
- Dylan Gossett
- Kasbo
- Paul Russell
- Wyatt Flores
- Alana Springsteen
- Austin Millz
- Bunt.
- Eliza Rose
- Flyana Boss
- G Flip
- Hemlocke Springs
- Le Youth
- LF System
- Little Stranger
- Odd Mob X OMNOM: HYPERBEAM
- The Stews
- VNSSA B2B Nala
- Westend
- Brenn!
- Jamie Wyatt
- Laci Kaye Booth
- Linka Moja
- Tanner Adell
- The Taylor Party
- Willow Avalon
ALSO READ: 5 music festivals to look forward to in 2024 featuring Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, and more
FAQs
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more