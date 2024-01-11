Hangout Music Fest 2024: From Lana Del Rey to Zach Bryan, see the line-up of performers here

Hangout Music Fest 2024 promises an exhilarating experience at Gulf Shores, Alabama, with an eclectic lineup and vibrant atmosphere. From May 17th to 19th, the beach transforms into a musical haven featuring top-tier artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, and electronic dance music. Attendees can immerse themselves in the sun-soaked environment, with stages nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico. Beyond the music, the festival offers diverse food options, interactive beach games, and art installations. Hangout Music Fest continues its tradition of creating unforgettable moments, making it a must-attend for music enthusiasts seeking a unique coastal celebration.

Here’s all you need to know about Hangout Music Festival 2024 lineup

Headlining the 2024 Hangout Music Festival are Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, and Odesza, as revealed by organizers on Wednesday. The lineup boasts performances by The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Reneé Rapp, Subtronics, NLE Choppa, and All Time Low, among others.

Set against the picturesque beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, the festival is scheduled for May 17-19. Presale for tickets starts on Friday, January 12, at 11 a.m. CT, with registration available for early access. Various ticket packages, including those with lodging, are offered, starting at $299 for 3-day general admission or $279 per ticket for 4-packs. Hangout Music Festival joins other major events in unveiling their 2024 lineups, including Bonnaroo and Bottle Rock Napa Valley.

ALSO READ: When is TikTok's Mix Festival 2024? All you need to know about headliners, venue, and ticket sales

Advertisement

Here's the complete lineup for 2024 Hangout Music Festival-

Lana Del Rey

Odesza

Zach Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Cage The Elephant

Dominic Fike

Reneé Rapp

Jessie Murph

Alison Wonderland

Doechii

Nelly

Dom Dolla

Subtronics

NLE Choppa

Sexyy Red

A Day to Remember

Chappell Roan

Chromeo (DJ set)

Koe Wetzel

All Time Low

Daily Bread

David Kushner

Megan Moroney

Disco Lines

Matt Maeson

Qveen Herby

The Beaches

Del Water Gap

Dylan Gossett

Kasbo

Paul Russell

Wyatt Flores

Alana Springsteen

Austin Millz

Bunt.

Eliza Rose

Flyana Boss

G Flip

Hemlocke Springs

Le Youth

LF System

Little Stranger

Odd Mob X OMNOM: HYPERBEAM

The Stews

VNSSA B2B Nala

Westend

Brenn!

Jamie Wyatt

Laci Kaye Booth

Linka Moja

Tanner Adell

The Taylor Party

Willow Avalon

ALSO READ: 5 music festivals to look forward to in 2024 featuring Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, and more