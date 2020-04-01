The Hangover, Coffee & Kareem, Just Friends; Here's a LIST of shows & movies coming to Netflix this April

Netflix is all set to roll out a whole new set of shows and movies in the month of Apri. Here we bring to you a complete list of everything that is coming to the streaming platform this month.

As everyone has resorted to the lockdown rules and obliged with the directives of self-quarantine, now is the time to binge-watch some amazing movies and shows that will be streaming on Netflix in April 2020. The streaming platform is all set to witness the premiere of a whole lot of new series that is sure to keep the audiences hooked. Some of the new stuff that will be making their debut this month include Brews Brothers, Outerbanks, Never Have I Ever and #BlackAF.

Apart from that, Netflix is all set to witness new seasons of many original shows including The House of Flowers, Hello Ninja, After Life and The Last Kingdom. The streamer’s roaster will also consist of original movies like The Main Event, Coffee & Kareem, Sergio, Tiger Tail, Rich in Love and more. A few other movies that are going to be added throughout the month include Despicable Me, The Social Network, Sherlock Holmes, The Artist, etc.

Apart from that, another good news that awaits us is the streaming of all the seasons of Kim’s Convenience and Community throughout the month of April. So, as a whole, the streaming platform is all set to make us embark on a journey full of amazing movies and thrilling shows which are sure to help us resort to our self-isolation period with complete ease.

Here’s a complete list of the shows and movies that will stream on Netflix this April:

April 1, 2020

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

The Death of Stalin

Deep Impact

The Girl With All the Gifts

God’s Not Dead

The Hangover

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Just Friends

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nailed It!: Season 4

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

The Roommate

The Runaways

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

The Social Network

Soul Plane

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

Wildling

April 2, 2020

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3, 2020

Coffee & Kareem

La casa de Papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

April 4, 2020

Angel Has Fallen

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 5, 2020

The Big Show Show

April 7, 2020

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9, 2020

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 10, 2020

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

April 11, 2020

Code 8

April 14, 2020

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

April 15, 2020

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

April 16, 2020

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms

April 17, 2020

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La Terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en Los Huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

April 18, 2020

The Green Hornet

April 20, 2020

Cooked With Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes

April 21, 2020

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El Silencio del Pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

April 23, 2020

The House of Flowers: Season 3

April 24, 2020

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

April 25, 2020

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26, 2020

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27, 2020

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever

April 29, 2020

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

April 30, 2020

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Rico de Amor)

The Victims’ Game

