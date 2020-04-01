The Hangover, Coffee & Kareem, Just Friends; Here's a LIST of shows & movies coming to Netflix this April
As everyone has resorted to the lockdown rules and obliged with the directives of self-quarantine, now is the time to binge-watch some amazing movies and shows that will be streaming on Netflix in April 2020. The streaming platform is all set to witness the premiere of a whole lot of new series that is sure to keep the audiences hooked. Some of the new stuff that will be making their debut this month include Brews Brothers, Outerbanks, Never Have I Ever and #BlackAF.
Apart from that, Netflix is all set to witness new seasons of many original shows including The House of Flowers, Hello Ninja, After Life and The Last Kingdom. The streamer’s roaster will also consist of original movies like The Main Event, Coffee & Kareem, Sergio, Tiger Tail, Rich in Love and more. A few other movies that are going to be added throughout the month include Despicable Me, The Social Network, Sherlock Holmes, The Artist, etc.
Apart from that, another good news that awaits us is the streaming of all the seasons of Kim’s Convenience and Community throughout the month of April. So, as a whole, the streaming platform is all set to make us embark on a journey full of amazing movies and thrilling shows which are sure to help us resort to our self-isolation period with complete ease.
Here’s a complete list of the shows and movies that will stream on Netflix this April:
April 1, 2020
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
The Death of Stalin
Deep Impact
The Girl With All the Gifts
God’s Not Dead
The Hangover
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Just Friends
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Nailed It!: Season 4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
The Roommate
The Runaways
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
The Social Network
Soul Plane
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
Wildling
April 2, 2020
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3, 2020
Coffee & Kareem
La casa de Papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
April 4, 2020
Angel Has Fallen
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 5, 2020
The Big Show Show
April 7, 2020
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3
April 9, 2020
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 10, 2020
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
April 11, 2020
Code 8
April 14, 2020
Chris D’Elia: No Pain
April 15, 2020
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
April 16, 2020
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Jem and the Holograms
April 17, 2020
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood (La Terre et le sang)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en Los Huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
April 18, 2020
The Green Hornet
April 20, 2020
Cooked With Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
The Vatican Tapes
April 21, 2020
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
April 22
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El Silencio del Pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
April 23, 2020
The House of Flowers: Season 3
April 24, 2020
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25, 2020
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26, 2020
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27, 2020
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever
April 29, 2020
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
April 30, 2020
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Rico de Amor)
The Victims’ Game
