Hank Azaria REVEALS he will no longer voice Apu’s character in The Simpsons amidst racism controversy

Hank Azaria has officially announced that he will no longer voice the controversial character of Apu in The Simpsons. Check out what he said.

Hank Azaria says he will no longer be voicing the character of Apu, the Indian Kwik-E-Mart owner, on The Simpsons. During a recent media interaction, Azaria revealed that he is officially stepping down as the voice of the controversial character on the popular American animated sitcom. The news comes two years after Hari Kondabolu's TruTV documentary, The Problem With Apu, pointed out everything that was wrong with the stereotypical and racist portrayal of the character. While documentary had sparked controversy and people started questioning about Apu’s future in the series, the character continued to feature in The Simpsons. However, it seems like that’s going to change now.

During the recent press tour, the 55-year-old actor revealed that she won’t be lending his voice to Apu unless the makers figure out some kind of transition for the character. The actor stated that they unanimously took the decision and believes it was the right thing to do, E Online reported. The makers have been criticised for a racist portrayal of the Indian immigrant proprietor who runs the Kwik-E-Mart, a popular convenience store in Springfield. The character has been a part of the sitcom ever since it started airing in 1989.

While the makers The Simpsons refrained from directly addressing the issue, they addressed the controversy in a 2018 episode. In the scene, Yeardley Smith’s character Lisa Simpson says, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” The character then looks over at a framed picture of Apu with “Don’t have a cow!” written on it.

