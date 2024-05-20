Hannah Dodd of Bridgerton Didn't Know She Was Auditioning For the Show Until the End

Hannah Dodd, the new cast member who appears on screen as the sixth Bridgerton sibling Francesca, spilled some details about her audition for the massively successful period drama. While talking to Vulture about what Francesca’s story entails, as she is shown to have developed a newfound chemistry with John Kilmartin, Dodd shares how she landed up in this role.

Hannah Dodd speaks about audition for Francesca and onscreen chemistry with Victor Alli

Dodd, while speaking to Vulture for an interview, revealed that she had got a tape, which is normal for any audition procedure. “It was a secret project and nothing was attached to it,” the actress revealed, adding that it was only when she met the team that she got the big news. “They told me just before the audition what it was. It was quite a weird way to know about it,” she further told the outlet.

John and Francesca's romance has differed from what the rest of the Bridgerton clan has experienced. The duo, both quite introverted in nature, seem to find common ground in music. "Both of them can't communicate with their words and they don't necessarily understand what they're feeling, but music helps fill that gap in," Dodd speaks about the chemistry between the characters while reflecting on a scene where John helps arrange music sheets for the Bridgerton sibling.

In a scene in Episode 4 of the latest installment, John calls upon Francesca in her home, and the two later sit in silence on the sofa. For Dodd, it is their version of “flirting.” Dodd and John’s actor Victor Alli talked through the scenes beforehand and noted that with the other siblings, the chemistry was defined by “fireworks and sparks and electricity,” but with the two, it had “skipped to older couples who have been together for years and years,” she said. According to Dodd, it was all about compatibility.

What is Bridgerton's new season all about

Bridgerton Season 3 chronicles the love story of Francesca’s elder brother Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Their relationship is not the only plot in the spotlight, as the season delves much deeper into friendships, identities, and more.

Season 3 will be rolled out in 2 parts. The first part, containing the first four episodes of the season, is now up for streaming on Netflix. The second part comes out on June 13.

