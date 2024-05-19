Hannah Dodd Opens Up About What Makes Francesca Different From Her 2 Older Sisters; Says, 'She Has a Duty'

Francesca Bridgerton has already won over the hearts of Bridgerton fans. The character’s somewhat peculiar and mysterious demeanor has managed to intrigue the suitors of the tonn as well as the viewers.

Hannah Dodd who plays the character in the Netflix hit show has opened up about the characters trait. The actress spoke about how Francesca’s “duty” makes her different from her sister. Here’s what Hannah Todd said about the character she plays in Bridgerton.

Hannah Dodd talks about Francesca Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd shared her take on the character she plays in Bridgerton. The 29-year-old actress plays Francesca Bridgerton. Dodd spoke about what makes her different. In an interview with Vulture, she was asked what “motivates” her character to be so welcoming to the “prospect of marriage.”

Hannah spoke about how her character is an intelligent girl and knows her “duty.” She elaborates on how Francesca is aware that she has to marry someone which in turn makes her accept her reality quickly.

In the series, Francesca is shown to dislike the attention she constantly receives. Hannah pointed out her character's trait explaining Francesca's thought process: "It's all done and people will stop looking at her."

Dodd noted how Francesca’s older sisters view marriage. “She’s not fighting it in the same way Eloise is fighting, and she’s not celebrating it in the same way Daphne celebrates it,” she explained.

Hannah explained how the Bridgerton sister she plays approaches the idea of marriage very “quickly.” The actress explains how her character thinks of marriage as her “duty” without “romanticizing” it.

Dodd adds, “But I wanted to give her more than just being shy.” The actress also talks about her character having a “whole inner world going on” even though she might seem introverted on the surface.

Hannah Dodd reveals how she prepared for the role

Hannah Dodd opened up about how she studied the body language of some “well-known introverts” to prepare for the role. The actress was asked who she studied for the role and she named the late Princess Diana to be one of them. Hannah revealed how she copied her “head tilt” and used it on screen.

Another character she studied was Belle from Beauty and the Beast. The actress studied how “strong-willed” Belle is with certain people. Hannah opened up about how she learned to play the piano because of Francesca’s love for music.

