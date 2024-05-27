Hannah Waddingham Keeps ‘Mental List’ Of Bullies; Never Wishes To Work With People Who ‘Blocked Her Career’

Hannah Waddingham never forgets bullies!

The Ted Lasso actress has a long blacklist of people who “blocked her career” or made her feel less. However, she used those demeaning insults as a motivation to prove them wrong, and she did! Wadinggham gets candid about the struggles she faced as an aspiring actress!

Hannah Waddingham on what motivated her to pursue acting

Les Misérables star is unlike any quintessential Hollywood actress! She is gorgeous with a tall build and a strong demeanor that could almost be intimidating. She broke out of her shell and became one of the most recognized British actresses, but it wasn’t a piece of cake!

During an interview with a BBC podcast, she revealed that her teacher and peers would often insult her with hurtful remarks. One teacher had mocked that one side of her face looked like she’d had a stroke.

UK’s The Sun reported Waddingham’s conversation on the Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist podcast where she confessed that her school bullies who called her “a lanky freak,” ex-boyfriends who thought her inadequate, and casting directors who were too picky about her appearance were also on the list. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

But then, galvanizing her ambition made her want to pursue it more rigorously. “I thought, I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen,” she said on the BBC podcast.

Waddingham will never work with her bullies

After her success in Hollywood through prominent roles in Game Of Thrones and Ted Lasso, the naysayers from her past life have tried to reach out. But Waddingham is not ready to bury the hatchet!

“And I am happy to say to them: ‘Please look somewhere else. I’m human. I remember. Bog off,’” she told Willie Geist on the podcast. The Tom Jones actress who started as a musical theatre artist, struggled to find solid roles on screen.

During her Emmy Award acceptance speech for Ted Lasso, she gave a shoutout to the musical theatre community and urged producers to give performers a break. Waddingham recently appeared in The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and will soon star opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 8.