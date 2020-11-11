Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen is the frontrunner to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3?

Amid Johnny Depp's shocking exit from Fantastic Beasts franchise, Mads Mikkelsen is the apparent frontrunner to be recast as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Johnny Depp's hasty exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise was indeed a shocker for many fans. As revealed by the actor himself, Warner Bros. requested Depp to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald which he accepted amid recently losing the UK libel suit against a British publication who called him a "wife beater" in regards to his troubled marriage with Amber Heard.

In Warner Bros.' statement, whilst confirming Johnny's departure from Fantastic Beasts franchise and thanking the 54-year-old actor for his work on the films to date, the studio also confirmed that Grindelwald's role will now be recast. And, who's the frontrunner to replace Depp as Grindelwald? According to Deadline, it's Mads Mikkelsen! Reportedly, Fantastic Beasts 3 director David Yates' choice to play Grindelwald is the Hannibal star with Mikkelsen currently in early talks to sign on. The production of Fantastic Beasts 3 commenced in the UK back in September with Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law already shooting.

Would you like to see Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp to get USD 10 million for shooting one scene in Fantastic Beasts 3 despite a confirmed recast?

While losing out on such a big-ticket project is a definite loss for Johnny, the actor need not be too sullen as he's reportedly getting his full salary of USD 10 million for just shooting one scene in Fantastic Beasts 3. This is owing to the iron clad pay-or-play contract which requires an actor to be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is slated to release on July 15, 2022.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×