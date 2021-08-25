Happier Than Ever Trailer: Billie Eilish reveals her ‘fantasies about LA' as an animated Disney princess

Singer Billie Eilish’s Disney+ concert film Happier Than Ever finally has an official trailer, which opens up on her connection with her homeland, Los Angeles. The Bad Guy singer begins the official trailer stating that she has ‘fantasies about LA’ and calls the place a ‘whole different world,' which is somehow connected to her own world.

With dramatic music and some of Billie’s songs playing in the background almost all the time, she reveals her take on the album Happier Than Ever, that she created during the pandemic. Eilish’s animated character often stares straight into the camera, and can also be witnessed in certain major scenes inside the trailer. The trailer mostly focuses on Eilish performing at a concert, with a band and her carefree vibe. “It’s a concert film but it’s also a story at the same time,” Billie says while the trailer shows her in a boss lady look before she transforms into her animated character!

“It’s kind of like a beautiful version of old Hollywood,” Eilish says, while the trailer shows her animated character riding a car at great speed. Eilish’s concert film, which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar, will take fans on a journey to reveal how the singer has worked on one of her most ambitious albums, Happier Than Ever.

Watch the trailer here:

A Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne directorial, the concert film will be released on September 3. Are you excited about Eilish’s new project? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

