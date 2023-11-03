'Happily ever after': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy Halloween with Archie and Lilibet, spotted trick-or-treating with kids

The end of October always brings a lot of celebration and joy all thanks to Halloween. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also joined the festivities in their own way and were spotted trick-or-treating with their two kids. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been a fan of the festival and have had their fair share of costumes and stories to share solo, as a couple, or as parents. Here's what we know about their private Halloween outing this year around.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy Halloween with Archie and Lilibet

Harry and Meghan were spotted celebrating with their 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California. A blurry image of the family has been circulating on the Internet where they can be seen holding pumpink-themed buckets as they participate in trick or treating together. While Archie seems to have worn a black skeleton costume, Lilibet can be seen sporting a puffy pink costume for the occasion.

ALSO READ: Does Meghan Markle 'run the household' and 'make the decisions' in marriage with Prince Harry? Find out

In the image, Harry is holding Archie's hand in one of his while the other holds Lilibet's bucket. Archie's other hand has his bucket of sweets, toffies, and candies in his other hand. Meanwhile, Lilibet is being carried in her arms by Meghan who has a pink bag on her shoulder. Even though the kids are in costumes, Harry and Meghan are wearing casual clothes namely jeans, t-shirts, shoes, and hats. Fans had their own comments about them.

Fans react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trick-or-treating with kids

One user wrote, "H&M once again living their best lives with Archie & Lilli, no media, no royal constraints or made-up protocols. I love it for them [x2 red heart emojis]." Another said, "Happily ever after." A third felt, "The Sussex family out having a fun Halloween evening. I love this for them." A fourth commented, "My babies out here looking all shades of cute [x3 heart eyes emojis]." The family of four celebrates the festival every year.

In 2021, Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show and revealed that they dressed Archie in a dinosaur costume while Lilibet wore a skunk costume from Bambi. "The kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes," she had disclosed back then. The two royals used to celebrate Halloween together even back in 2016 when they had only started dating. The tradition has only grown with the size of their family.

ALSO READ: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being shunned by Hollywood due to feud with Royal family? Report claims