Happy 33rd Birthday Adele: We’re looking back at 5 most powerful quotes by the Skyfall singer

To mark Adele’s 33rd birthday, we are looking back at some of the most powerful quotes by the British singer.

Singer Adele turned 33 today! If you’re not familiar, the British singer-songwriter rose to fame in 2008 with her debut album 19, and since then there has been no looking back. In 2012, Adele peaked in her career with the second album that won her all the major honours in the music industry including Grammy Awards, Brit Awards, American Music Awards and more. Today, she has several awards and recognitions, a global fanbase and multiple collabs in the works. While her gut-wrenchingly beautiful music has been the highlight of her career, there are many hurdles the star has overcome in her personal life.

Back in April 2019, after two years of marriage and seven years as a couple, Adele and husband Simon Konecki called it quits, the duo also has a son together who they continue to co-parent. After her painful divorce, the singer went through a physical transformation and lost almost 45 kgs in about a year. Through it all, the pop icon has been vocal about being confident and loving yourself. In honour of the singer’s 33rd birthday, we are looking back at some of her most powerful quotes that inspired us and many others.

1- When the Hello singer got candid about her body: “People are starting to go on about my weight but I'm not going to change my size because they don't like the way I look.”

2- When she revealed her top tip when choosing company: “I have insecurities of course, but I don't hang out with anyone who points them out to me.”

3- When she spoke about self-love: “I'm really happy to be me, and I'd like to think people like me more because I'm happy with myself and not because I refuse to conform to anything.”

4- When she was rightfully unapologetic about weight: “I've never wanted to look like models on the cover of magazines. I represent the majority of women and I'm very proud of that.”

5- When she revealed how she always kept her head high: “I'm very confident. Even when I read people saying horrible stuff about my weight.”

