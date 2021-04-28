Happy 47th Birthday Penelope Cruz: Looking back at the finest films by the Spanish superstar

On the occasion of her 47th birthday, we’re looking back at the most thought-provoking films by the actress, who’s made waves in the entertainment industry since 16.

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz celebrates her 47th birthday today! Ever since making her big-screen debut in the acclaimed 1992 Spanish rom-com Jamon, Jamon, Penelope Cruz has slowly risen to international superstardom. The actress was signed by an agent at just 15 and made her TV debut at 16! After spending the following decade or so making films in her native homeland with the legendary Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar, Cruz's fame launched into a new stratosphere with the release of Blow and Vanilla Sky in 2001. In honour of her big day, we’re looking back at some of the finest films she’s done during her 4 decades in the industry.

Vicky Christina Barcelona: Co-starring her husband Javier Bardem, Cruz won an Academy Award for her role in Vicky Christina Barcelona. Bardem stars as a strapping playboy who is torn between his old flame Maria Elena (Cruz) and two American tourists.

Everybody Knows: Cruz and Bardem also costar in Everybody Knows, a mysterious crime-thriller written and directed by lauded Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. Cruz plays Laura, a Spanish woman who returns to her home near Madrid for her sister's wedding after spending years in Argentina. Upon arrival with her two children, Laura soon finds that her teenage daughter Irene (Carla Campra) has been kidnapped from her bed at night. Along with her old pal Paco (Bardem), Laura does everything in her power to raise the ransom money to save Irene before it's too late.

Belle Epoque: Fernando Trueba's romantic dramedy Belle Epoque marks the second feature film Cruz appeared in. She plays Luz, who has a relationship with Fernando (Jorge Sanz), an AWOL soldier in 1930s Spain. Hiding out on a farm to avoid punishment, Fernando's fortune changes when the farmer's four beautiful daughters arrive. Fernando, unfortunately, falls for all four women. When they reciprocate the feeling, he must choose which one to be with.

Elegy: Adapted from the Philip Roth novel, Cruz stars opposite fellow Oscar-winner Sir Ben Kingsley in the thriller Elegy, in which she stars as a 24-year-old literature student from Cuba, Consuela. Ageing American college professor David Kepesh (Kingsley) takes an instant shine to Consuela. As they spend time together, David gets to know her mysterious past. However, when things begin to get serious, he must decide if he should pursue true love or not.

