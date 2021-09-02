Happy Anniversary Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar: 5 surprising facts about the couple's love story

Hollywood couples are discussed by media sources all over the globe from the time they reach the public consciousness. There is something really intriguing about the wealthy and famous dating one another, and when the pair in question is made up of two of the brightest rising stars in the industry, the whole world will be watching to see how things turn out. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are one of those big stars. People couldn't get enough of the couple in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and when they started dating, the media went crazy. After all these years, the couple has continued to set the standard for other couples to follow, and they are a rare example of a Hollywood love that has stood the test of time.

On their 19th marriage anniversary we have 5 surprising facts about this power couple and their love story.

1. The couple met while shooting a movie.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was a huge success that capitalized on the horror movie craze of the 1990s, and it was on the set of this picture that Freddie and Sarah met for the first time. They kept things professional, and they made it through shooting without falling in love.

2. Their first date was an accident

Most of the time, we end up going out with someone with the goal of dating them, but Freddie and Sarah's first date was a little different. In fact, the couple was scheduled to go out with a common buddy, but due to cancellations, they ended up going out instead.

3. Freddie fell in love at first bite

Sarah impressed Freddie with her readiness to get her hands filthy and consume some food without reluctance. Prinze said on Facebook Live, "And I had gone on a date with a dozen of them; they would never eat what I would eat." If we're going to get along, you've got to have something in common with me.”

4. Weather problems almost wrecked the duo's wedding

When Freddie and Sarah were planning their wedding, Mother Nature had other plans, and the wedding site had to be moved owing to a storm that was creating problems. After it was relocated, an earthquake almost caused the married couple even more difficulties.

5. Freddie had a 1 million bet with Howard Stern about his marriage

It's unusual to see someone confess to making a bet like this, but it was obvious from the start. While on Howard Stern, Prinze was convinced that he and Sarah were the genuine deal, and ended up making a $1 million bet with Howard that everything would work out after ten years.

