Happy Anniversary George Clooney & Amal Clooney: 5 times the stunning couple made love look pure and heartfelt

George and Amal Clooney have never been too public about their bond, but have always acknowledged each other when asked. The couple, who has literally been the talk of the night at every event that they have attended together, are celebrating their 7th anniversary this year! While fans thought their favourite actor would never settle down or get married, they were proved wrong when George met lawyer Amal Alamuddin.

While Clooney might seem to be a tough guy in his roles and appearances, with his wife, and his family, the Ocean’s Eleven actor is a different person altogether! Recently, Clooney had also admitted to having written love letters to his wife during the lockdown. According to the actor, he would slip the letters on her desk. However, if you think only George is one who delivers sweet notes to his partner, then you’re wrong! Amal, too, would take to writing love letters to her husband and would often slip them under his pillows!

The couple has many adorable moments as these, and take a look at some of them below:

George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s first meeting

“She took my breath away,” was what George could say about his wife Amal when they met for the first time. During one of the episodes of the Smartless podcast, George opened up about the day he first set his eyes (heart, and soul) on Amal! “She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet,” The Midnight Sky actor revealed.

George Clooney GUSHING OVER his wife’s sense of style

George Clooney shall never stop praising wife Amal Clooney, and that’s that! George called his wife ‘stunning’ and revealed that she takes no help from stylists, and dresses up according to her own choices. “And she does it while she’s got 11 cases going — literally. So she’s an amazing woman,” Clooney said, while also opening up on how busy Amal remains!

George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s adorable yet unexpected marriage proposal

During their marriage proposal, George Clooney noted that Amal was too shocked to respond! When the actor waited for the lawyer to say ‘yes’, all Amal could do was sit there in shock for 20-long minutes! “She just kept staring at the ring, going, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes because she was so shocked,” via The Hollywood Reporter.

George and Amal Clooney’s water taxi moment!

No, Bennifer isn’t the only couple who clicked mushy photos while riding a water taxi, George and Amal Clooney have already done so during their civil ceremony in Venice! After a lavish wedding in Italy, the couple took to some PDA on a water taxi that read ‘Amore.’

George Clooney: I couldn’t be more proud to be your husband

The actor literally gushed over his wife on stage during the 2015 Golden Globes Award. While accepting an award that evening, Clooney shared his appreciation for his new bride. “It's a humbling thing to find someone you love, even better when you've been waiting your whole life—especially when your life's been 53 years," he gushed from the stage. "Amal, whatever alchemy it is that brought us together, I couldn't be more proud to be your husband,” he said. We say, aww!

What are your favourite George and Amal Clooney moments? Share them with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

