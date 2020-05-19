Happy Anniversary Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Recalling the couple's first interview post engagement

From the romantic proposal to talks of starting a family in the future, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first joint interview, post their engagement, showed us how deeply the couple was in love with each other.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has indeed stirred up the drama for the Royal Family in the past two years. From the constant media scrutiny to Harry and Meghan distancing themselves from the Royal Family to lead independent lives, the couple's marriage has seen its fair share of newsworthy incidents. However, before the mayhem, there was calm! After announcing their engagement on November 27, 2017, Harry and Meghan were met with a mostly positive response, given the latter's ethnicity.

In their first joint interview, post their engagement, with BBC's Mishal Hussain, the pair spoke candidly about their love story. Giving everyone the details on how the proposal happened, Harry revealed that it took place just a few weeks before their engagement announcement at their cottage. Meghan then went on to share how they were trying to roast a chicken and she was in for an amazing surprise when Harry got down on one knee calling it, "so sweet and natural and very romantic."

"She didn’t even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes? Can I say yes?' And there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, can I give you the ring? She goes, 'Oh yes, the ring.' So, no, it was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well," Harry quipped.

Moreover, while talking about their year and a half relationship, Harry and Meghan had confessed that they were set on a blind date by their mutual friend. Markle admitted that it was refreshing to not know too much about each other and learning as their relationship grew stronger. It was a very "authentic" and "organic" way to know each other.

"It was hugely refreshing. To be able to get to know someone who isn’t necessarily within your circle, doesn’t know much about me, I don’t know much about her," Harry added.

Meghan also touched upon the scrutiny she received on the basis of her ethnicity shared that she was disheartened by the same. However, Markle reiterated that she was proud of who she is and where she comes from stating that the couple never put any focus on that. Rather they focused on who they are as a couple. "So when you take all those extra layers away and all of that noise, I think it makes it really to just enjoy being together and tune all the rest of that out," the Suits star added.

Towards the end of their candid interview, Harry and Meghan discussed the former's late mother Princess Diana, who Harry was immensely attached to. When quizzed what he feels his mother would have thought of his then future wife, Harry gushed, "They would be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know, so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan. So, no, it’s, you know, it is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that’s going on, I’m sure she’s....," to which Meghan added, "She’s with us."

"I’m sure she’s with us, yeah, you know, jumping up and down somewhere else," Harry shared with BBC.

Happy 2nd Anniversary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle strike a friendship with Adele while quarantining with Archie in LA?

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are currently cooped up in Tyler Perry's USD 18 million Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, along with their son, Archie. Archie recently celebrated his first birthday and there was also a viral video of the cute boy being read a story by Meghan. It was after completing their royal engagements in March 2020, that the couple first stayed in Canada for a few weeks before shifting base to LA. Whether Los Angeles is their permanent residence or just a safe haven during the quarantine period, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is yet to be seen.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Harry and Meghan are back in touch with Prince William and Kate Middleton and have been video chatting with the Royal Family, especially during the recent birthdays.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×