Happy Anniversary Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: 5 times the couple proved what is true love

As Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary today, let's look at 5 times the couple proved what true love is.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson complete 32 years of togetherness today. The popular Hollywood couple exchanged wedding vows on April 30, 1988. From teenage romance to battling cancer, fighting Coronavirus together to helping others combat the same by donating their plasma to develop the COVID-19 vaccine, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been one of a kind couple. Its been over 3 decades that the two stars got married to each other but the Golden pair of Hollywood is as fresh as ever.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are not only couple goals but also an inspiration to their fans. Be it their relationship or their struggles, Tom and Rita have been there with each other through every thick and thin. After their fight against Coronavirus, this anniversary will indeed be a special one! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had their share of ups and downs but the cool couple has always managed to shed it away with a smile. As they celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary today, let's look at 5 times Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson showed us what true love looks like.

Their teenage romance

Rita Wilson was only 16 years old when she made her acting debut in The Brady Bunch in 1972 and Tom Hanks, who was also 16 lost his heart to her. However, it was only ten years later that they met on the set of Tom Hanks' show Bosom Buddies. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson crossed paths once again in the movie Volunteers where their chemistry was undeniable! It seems like their love was destined. Isn't it? Even though Tom Hanks was married to Samantha Lewes, nature kept dropping cues for the two to unite and they finally started dating after Tom's split with Samantha in 1985.

The beautiful wedding vows

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tied the knot on April 30, 1988, where Rita Wilson made a style statement in a short cocktail wedding dress with tulle. The couple exchanged wedding vows for a happily ever after and the rest is history. When we first looked at each other there was definitely a kind of, "Hey, this is the place!' I felt that anyway... I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons," Tom Hanks admitted later. "She was born right here in California, right here in Hollywood, but her folks are great, she's marvellous, Rita Wilson — thank you, babe, for marrying me. You made my year already," he gushed.

When Rita Wilson was diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were a happy couple with two sons. Everything was going perfect until Rita Wilson was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2015 but Tom Hanks stood for her like a pillar. "Last week, with my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma," Rita Wilson told People in a statement. The actress fought Cancer with all her strength with her husband being her biggest support throughout the ordeal.

When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus

It is the hard times that test the strength of a relationship. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are a couple who once again held each other's hands and got through a hard time together. The couple had fled to Australia a month ago where they contracted the novel Coronavirus and quarantined themselves at a hospital. The virus affected Rita Wilson more than Tom Hanks with high fever, cold, muscle ache, cough, and breathing problems for days together. However, the couple took care of each other during their time in quarantine. Despite the illness, it wouldn't be wrong to call them the coolest couple ever and if you don't get the reference, see their social media posts during their quarantine phase.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson offered to help in developing COVID-19 vaccine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles after fighting Coronavirus together. The couple not only has immense love for each other but also for the entire mankind as they offer to donate their plasma in helping the scientists to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. Although they are cured of Coronavirus, it turns out that their blood will still have some antibodies that may help to create a vaccine against the dreadful virus and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have themselves offered their help.

Wish you a very Happy Anniversary Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson!

