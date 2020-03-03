Happy b’day Camila Cabello: From fear of sharks to banana obsession; 5 things you didn’t know about the singer

On the occasion of Camila Cabello’s birthday, here is a list of 5 fun facts you didn’t know about the singer. Check it out.

The Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, who has successfully made her way into our hearts and playlists, was just 15-years-old when she got her big break thanks to the American reality show The X Factor. It was judge Simon Cowell who made Camila Cabello join the girl group called the Fifth Harmony, and the rest is history. They went on to become massively popular and gave us hit tracks like Miss Movin' On, Work From Home, Not That Kinda Girl among others.

Camila Cabello later decided to leave the band and the singer has been absolutely owning her solo journey in the music industry. Her singles, including insanely popular Havana, took the world by storm and the singer became everyone’s favourite. Today, fans are eagerly waiting for her to come up with more content. Camila is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, and on the occasion of her special day, here’s a list of fun facts about Camila.

1. Cabello is obsessed with bananas

Channeling her inner minion, the singer professed her love for bananas many times. From literally wearing a banana suit, to just randomly talking about the fruit in her tweets, the singer has made it very clear that she is obsessed with bananas and never misses her daily dose of potassium. She even changed the lyrics of her song Havana, during an interview, and sang “Banana, ooh na-na.” “All I wanna do is write songs people can kiss and fall in love to. also i want to eat as many banana crepes as I can,” she once tweeted.

all I wanna do is write songs people can kiss and fall in love to. also i want to eat as many banana crepes as I can — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 22, 2016

2. Havana almost did not make it as a single

Considering how popular the song was, it is almost impossible to imagine a world without it. Havana was released as a promo single for Camila’s self-titled debut album. It was an overnight hit and ended up hogging the topmost positions on various music charts. Before they finally decided to drop the song, there were some doubts about putting it out as a single. The singer spoke about this during an interview with Ryan Seacrest and revealed that her team was sceptical about releasing the song because it sounded nothing like the kind of music that was trending at the time.

3. Camila loves elephants

Camila loves elephants and decided to randomly share that information on twitter one day. “i just.... i just really love elephants,” he tweeted in 2016. She couldn’t stop talking about her love for elephants during an interview with BuzzFeed. When asked to name one place she has never visited but would love to visit, the singer said Thailand because, and she exclaimed, elephants! Explaining her love for the animal, Camila said they have the best emotional memories out of all the animals.

i just.... i just really love elephants — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 30, 2016

4. She loves pineapples on pizza

Camila loves Hawaiian Pizza. During an interaction with BuzzFeed, the songstress could not stop gushing about how divine the combination is. Adding pineapples on pizza, according to her is one of the best things that human beings have created and she thinks it is about time people accept how great it is.

5. She is afraid of oceans and sharks

Camila is not a fan of oceans. She said in an interview that if her feet don’t touch the sand, it gets very unsettling for her. Whenever she comes in contact with the water, she feels like a shark is going to attack her. She once went for scuba diving and she had a panic attack because she could feel there was a shark behind her, whereas there was nothing.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Camila Cabello: 5 times the Havana singer proved she is the ULTIMATE Senorita

Read More