Happy Birthday Adele: From Hello to Someone Like You, 7 soulful songs of the singer that tug at our heart

Adele rings in her 32nd today and we wish the Queen of music a very happy birthday! The blue-eyed songstress is known for her soulful songs, so emotional that they can make us cry. The lyrics of her songs have never failed to tug at our hearts. Not only does she have a beautiful face but also a voice that seems like it's coming straight from the heart! Adele began her music journey with 'Chasing Pavements' being her debut song from her first album 19. Her songs have always reflected the pain of a broken heart. She recalls having written her first song after an argument with her then-boyfriend in a club in London after which she couldn't hold back herself and wrote the song at 6 in the morning.

Besides making us think hard with her music, Adele also leaves us wonderstruck with her style evolution. The 32-year-old got us gaping in wonder with her transformational weight loss in 2020. Adele debuted a noticeably slimmer figure at Drake's birthday last year party after which she flaunted it at several events. The singer's Oscar appearance last year too was mindboggling as she seems to have shed almost 100 pounds. Adele has always been a combo of beauty and talent. As she turns 32 amidst the lockdown, let's celebrate her birthday listing 7 soulful songs by her that tug at our heart.

Hello

The 2015 hit song from her third album, 25 is a piano ballad with soul influences and lyrics that point at nostalgia. The words take you back to an old relationship that you still haven't moved on from. "Hello, its me. I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet. To go over everything they say that time's supposed to heal. But I ain't done much healing. Hello, can you hear me?", the song begins. The chorus, "Hello from the other side. I must've called a thousand times. To tell you I'm sorry.." became a popular reference and one of the chartbusters in those times.

He Won't Go

The song belongs to Adele's second album 21, which was named after her age at that time. Catchy beats and meaningful lyrics, the song sums up the pain of a broken heart. The kind of a song that reminds you of your college crush, unreciprocated love, or a broken relationship. "But I won't go. I can't do it on my own. If this ain't love, then what is? I'm willing to take the risk," says the chorus.

Set Fire To The Rain

One of Adele's most popular hits. "But I set fire to the rain. Watched it pour as I touched your face. Let it burn while I cried. 'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name." Well, if this doesn't describe what passionate love feels like then we don't know what does!

I'll Be Waiting

This belongs to Adele's second album, 21. Like most of her songs, I'll Be Waiting talks about a relationship phase where one is waiting for her lover who is long gone after a rough patch. "I'll be waiting for you when you're ready to love me again. I'll put my hands up. I'll do everything different. I'll be better to you."

If It Hadn't Been for Love

If It Hadn't Been for Love talks about the extent to which one goes for their love. Crossing bounderies, going places, doing things that they've never done before and wouldn't have done had it not been for love. "Never woulda hitch-hiked to Birmingham. If it hadn't been for love. Never woulda caught the train to Louisian'. If it hadn't been for love."

Someone Like You

One of the biggest chartbusters given by Adele. The song too talks about moving on. It is inspired by a failed relationship and narrates Adele's coming to terms with it. "Never mind, I'll find someone like you. I wish nothing but the best for you, too. Don't forget me, I begged. I remember you said."

A Million Years Ago

"I miss the air, I miss my friends. I miss my mother, I miss it when Life was a party to be thrown. But that was a million years ago." The song talks about how fame has changed Adele's life and has influenced her personality, affecting her and everyone around her. The lyrics point at how things have changed in her life.

