Happy Birthday Amy Adams: Top 5 movies of the actress that prove she is the QUEEN of expressions

Amy Adams has turned a year older today, and as she did, we couldn’t help but recall some of her most striking performances. From portraying the doting yet ambitious Margaret in Big Eyes to Camille Preaker in the dramatic murder mystery Sharp Objects, Adams has definitely owned every character that she was asked to play.

Her charisma and charm take over any genre that she covers. Amy’s portrayal of different characters and the ease she brings into any role that she takes up has given her multiple prestigious awards and nominations in her career. While we celebrate the actor’s birthday, here’s a list of movies that the actor has excelled at, and ardent fans shouldn’t miss out on:

Enchanted (2007)

Amy Adams’s Giselle arrives at a castle to marry her Prince Charming, but the prince's grandmother plays evil and sends Giselle to New York City, where a divorce lawyer helps her get back on her feet. The movie is filled with Amy’s super witty dialogues and her adorable sense of humor. Fans of the movie also debate on whether this movie could be termed as a Disney classic!

Julie and Julia (2009)

A movie that is comic, and also shares some major life lessons, Julie and Julia must be on your watch list, if you’re an Amy Adams fan! Julie Powell (Amy Adams) makes sure to complete all 524 recipes in Julia Child's (Meryl Streep) cookbook. Adam’s Julie can easily be taken as a lost woman, who is trying to find meaning in her life in New York City, and Adam has definitely made Julia stand out despite sharing the stage with an icon like Meryl Streep.

HER (2013)

Although in a supporting role, Amy Adams has exceptionally shined through the movie HER. When Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) finds himself getting attached to his new hi-tech operating system Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), Theodore confides his feelings to Amy (Amy Adams), who further asks him to embrace his chance at being genuinely happy and content with Samantha.

Big Eyes (2014)

According to us, one of Amy Adams’ finest works, Big Eyes revolves around Amy’s Margaret being the woman behind her villainous husband Walter Keane’s (Christoph Waltz) success. The story focuses on Keane’s success as a painter who makes portraits of big-eyed waifs, only to be revealed later that his wife Margaret is the real painter behind the portraits.

Arrival (2016)

Amy Adams plays a linguistics professor named Louise Banks who leads an investigative team as unknown spaceships pose a threat to the world. Doubting about the existence of extraterrestrial beings, the team tries to find out the advent of the spaceships and their motive in landing on Earth.

