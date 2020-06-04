Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: 5 Quotes on motherhood that prove why the actress is such a genuine human being

Angelina Jolie has been an inspiration to many, especially as a mother to her six wonderful children. As the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star turns a year older today, i.e. June 4, 2020, we take a look back at her quotes which celebrate motherhood.

Angelina Jolie is a force to be reckoned with! Not only is she a terrific actress that could be considered as one of the greatest of her generation with movies like Girl, Interrupted, Salt, Changeling and A Mighty Heart under her impressive repertoire, but Angie is also known for her philanthropic endeavours as well as being an amazing mother. Along with ex-husband Brad Pitt, Angelina is one proud mother to six wonderful children - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14 and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11.

Now, as a single mother, Jolie has been very involved in her children's lives while also giving them the space to grow and become whatever it is that they aspire to be. In the recent past, Angelina's kids have accompanied their mother to movie premieres and events and you can sense the closeness that the family enjoys as a collective unit. Moreover, with the quarantine period, the Jolie-Pitt bunch are celebrating their time together as a family by strengthening their bond.

As today, i.e. June 4, 2020, is Angelina Jolie's 45's birthday, here are five quotes on motherhood by the actress which prove why she is such a genuine human being:

On what values she encourages her children to inculcate:

"Kindness – to others and themselves. It's important to be humble – know the freedoms you have and what you've been blessed with and make sure you help others. And always remember your place – we’re all human and very flawed. We're tiny pieces in a much bigger world." - Hello!

On how her children have to find themselves:

"[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious. I don’t want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what’s absolutely appropriate because I say so. They have to find themselves." - BBC Radio 4’s Today

On how proud she is of her children:

"I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them. I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds. You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong." - Elle

On how her children are her best friends:

"We're really such a unit. They're the best friends I've ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more." - The New York Times

On how her children ground her:

"The great thing about having a bunch of kids is that they just remind you that you're the person who takes them to go poop. That's who you are!" - Total Film

