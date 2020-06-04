Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: 5 times Brad Pitt & MCU star proved they were madly in love before the divorce

On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here are a few quotes that look back at Angie's love for Brad Pitt.

It has been over three years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce. Brangelina dated for over a decade and became the parents of six children. The couple chose to tie the knot only when they felt the time was right. Brad and Angelina exchanged their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their children - Maddox, twins Knox and Vivienne, Zahara, Pax, and Shiloh. While it felt like their happily ever after had begun, Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016.

While reports have revealed the couple struggled through the custody battle, Brad and Angelina were the ultimate lovebirds giving every couple some major relationship goals and letting the world know that they were crazy for each other. On the occasion of Angelina's 45th birthday, here are a few quotes that go to show Brad and Angelina were head over heels for each other:

When Angelina was a bad girl but only for Brad:

In a 2011 conversation with 60 Minutes, Angie said, "I'm still a bad girl. I still have that side of me. It's just in its place now. It belongs to Brad—or our adventures." Brad second it in a conversation with CBS when he said, "She's still a bad girl, delightfully so. It's not for public consumption."

When she felt nice being Brad's wife:

In an interview with Vanity Fair, in 2014, Angie confessed, "It does feel different. It feels nice to be husband and wife."

When Brad and Angie found each other sexy!

The actress gushed about watching Brad with the kids and couldn't help but find him sexy. "It's such a beautiful and sexy quality in a man when he takes his responsibilities as a father very seriously. I still get very emotional when I watch Brad play with the children—he is so naturally devoted and joyful around them," she told London Evening Standard in 2014. In a conversation with V in 2015, Brad said, "It's surprising how much I enjoy the direction of my wife. I trust her with my life. She's decisive, incredibly intuitive, knife-sharp, and, might I say, sexy at her post."

When Brad became Angelina's family:

Speaking to Marie Claire in 2012, Ange confessed Brad had changed her life and he had become family. "Brad has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love of my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear. I suppose what I've learned from Brad is to be able to have the kind of family whose happiness and well-being comes before your own," she said.

When Brad was his happiest:

During a conversation with Esquire in 2013, Brad said, "I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven't known life to be any happier. I'm making things. I just haven't known life to be any happier."

