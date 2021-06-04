Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: Check out must see vintage photos of the actress from back in the day

On Angelina Jolie's 46th birthday, we decided to go down memory lane and look at some truly heartwarming moments of the actress under the spotlight.

Angelina Jolie completes another year round the sun today! The actress is celebrating her 46th birthday today and fans have flooded social media with wishes for the actress. Over the years, Angelina has given her fans several reasons to rejoice. From memorable celluloid characters to her acts of compassion across the globe, Angelina is truly a legend in her own right. Today, on Angelina Jolie's 46th birthday, we decided to go down memory lane and look at some truly heartwarming moments under the spotlight.

From red carpet appearances to her first Oscar win, check out some must see vintage photos of Angelina Jolie. Take a look:

Angelina Jolie poses backstage after winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles back in 2000.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the world premiere of the film 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider"' in 2001 in Westwood, CA.

Angelina Jolie on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2003 at NBC Studios in Burbank, California.

Angelina Jolie talks about her role as Lara Croft at the Comic-Con Convention in San Diego, California in 2003 . Actress looks stunning as ever as she attends the world premiere of 'Taking Lives' in Hollywood in 2004 A year after her first Oscars victory, Angelina attends the 73rd Annual Academy Awards in 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The actress made pantsuits cooler than they ever were as she wore a white a Dolce and Gabbana one for the ceremony. Angelina's surprising hairdo definitely makes for a great vintage throwback. The actress attends the National Board of Review Awards in New York City in February 1999. Here's wishing Angelina Jolie a very happy birthday! ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: When the Girl, Interrupted star felt she could faint post winning her 1st Oscar

