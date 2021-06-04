Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: When the Girl, Interrupted star felt she could faint post winning her 1st Oscar

On Angelina Jolie's 46th birthday, we walk down memory lane to Oscars 2000 when a giddy Angie was awarded her first Academy Award for her brilliant performance in Girl, Interrupted. Watch her heartwarming acceptance speech below.

It's Angelina Jolie's special day and we couldn't be more psyched! On the occasion of Angie's 46th birthday today, i.e. June 4, we travel all the way back to March 26, 2000, when Angelina won her first-ever Oscar at the 72nd Academy Awards for her brilliant portrayal as Lisa Rowe in Girl, Interrupted. Jolie had previously won the Golden Globe and SAG Award for her career-defining performance.

The talented actress faced stiff competition in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category at Oscars 2020 as she was up against Toni Collette for The Sixth Sense, Catherine Keener for Being John Malkovich, Samantha Morton for Sweet and Lowdown and Chloë Sevigny for Boys Don't Cry. Ultimately, in what was her first nomination, Angelina also secured her first win and her heartwarming acceptance speech was definitely memorable. After embracing her date, brother James Haven, an emotional Jolie rocking the emo vibes in a long-sleeved column gown by Marc Bouwer, giddily accepted her Academy Award.

Watch and read Angelina Jolie's heartfelt Oscar acceptance speech at the 72nd Academy Awards below:

"God, I'm surprised nobody's ever fainted up here. Oh my God! I'm in shock and I'm so in love with my brother right now. [chuckles] He just held me and said he loved me and I know he's so happy for me. And thank you for that. And so, thank you to Columbia, Winona [Ryder], you're amazing and thank you for supporting all of us through this. And all of the girls in this film are amazing and Whoopi [Goldberg], everybody. And my family for loving me... My mom [Marcheline Bertrand], who is the most brave, beautiful person I have ever known and my dad, you're a great actor but a better father [Jon Voight]. And Jamie, you're just... I have nothing without you. You are the strongest, most amazing man I've ever known and I love you. And thank you so much."

Besides being nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Changeling at Oscars 2009, Angelina was also deservedly honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014. After her recent release Those Who Wish Me Dead, fans will next see Angelina in a superhero avatar as she makes her MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut as Thena in Eternals, set to release in the US on November 5, 2021.

Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie!

