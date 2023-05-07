Happy Birthday Archie! Fans celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son amidst coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's four-year-old son has received birthday greetings from royal admirers. Who received the title of Prince Archie in the month of March from his grandfather, King Charles.

This being said, amidst the coronation, Prince Archie turned a year older, due to which Meghan had to skip the royal event and Prince Harry had to be back for his son’s celebration.

According to rumors, the Duchess of Sussex will hold a 'low-key' party in Santa Barbara as Coronation fever sweeps the UK and parts of the world.

The Duchess is reportedly preparing a modest-scale reception at their Montecito house, which will be backed by her mother, Doria Ragland, and a small group of pals.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK yesterday for the King's Coronation and is thought to be employing a private plane to assist him in traveling back home swiftly, reportedly following a timetable to be 'in and out of the UK in 24 hours'.

Fans pour heaps of wishes for the little prince, who turned 4.

Many of the Sussexes' fans posted birthday wishes for the four-year-old Prince on social media, with one saying, 'Happy birthday, Prince Archie of Sussex!'

Meanwhile, someone else said, "Happy birthday to little Prince Archie."

Following with the third user's 'Happy Birthday, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor,' 'We adore you,' they say.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry spotted rushing back to US minutes after King Charles Coronation for Archie's birthday

Prince Archie’s intimate birthday celebration amidst the coronation

The Royal Family, including Prince Harry and Meghan, have yet to publicly recognise Archie which has not been done yet.

While Meghan, who refused her invitation to the coronation, chose to host the party in the family's manicured gardens for Archie and his pals.

'It'll be a low-key celebration at home,' a source told PEOPLE. ‘They'll be surrounded by friends and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland’.

Prince Archie’s birthday Presentees

Tyler Perry and Princess Lilibet's millionaire godfather, is expected to attend alongside Doria and Archie's pals.

Tiggy Pettifer, Harry and William's former nanny, and Mark Dyer, Harry's friend and former royal assistant, are Archie's godparents, but they are thought to be in the UK.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: King Charles III: 10 facts to know about the royal coronation ceremony