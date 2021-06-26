Happy Birthday Ariana Grande: Arianators CELEBRATE with heartfelt tweets as Grammy winning musician turns 28

Ariana Grande, who turns a year older today, will definitely feel the birthday love on Twitter as Arianators flooded the social media platform with heartwarming wishes for the 34+35 singer.

What a time it is to be Ariana Grande! The Grammy-winning musician celebrates her 28th birthday today and many would agree that 2021 has quite possibly been her most fruitful year, yet. Besides taking home her 2nd Grammy (her 1st Grammy win was in 2019 for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener) for Best Pop/Group Performance alongside Lady Gaga for Rain On Me, Ari left everyone surprised with her surprise wedding to Dalton Gomez on May 15.

Given that it's Ariana's Day, her beloved fandom Arianators flooded Twitter today with heartwarming birthday messages, making the Positions singer a worldwide trending hashtag. "Happy 28th Birthday @ArianaGrande. We are super proud of you and the person that you have become. We wish you nothing but the best. We love you so much. #HappyBirthdayAriana #AG28," @ArianaWorldHQ tweeted while @ArianatorFallen tweeted, "Happy 28 Birthday @ArianaGrande. We always support you and always be there for you. We are so grateful that you are making us so happy with your music and everything that you do for us. Thank you queen. #HappyBirthdayAriana"

Check out the heartfelt 28th birthday tweets by Arianators for Ariana Grande below:

Happy 28th Birthday @ArianaGrande. We are super proud of you and the person that you have become. We wish you nothing but the best. We love you so much. #HappyBirthdayAriana #AG28 pic.twitter.com/O5t6j5sBHA — Ariana World HQ (@ArianaWorldHQ) June 26, 2021

the way i love ariana. — a birthday thread; #HappyBirthdayAriana pic.twitter.com/Aep3TAbK8h — giullia | ari's bday (@sparkstruly) June 26, 2021

Happy 28 Birthday @ArianaGrande We always support you and always be there for you. We are so grateful that you are making us so happy with your music and everything that you do for us. Thank you queen.#HappyBirthdayAriana pic.twitter.com/HDkYBxRzLK — Ariana Grande Update (@ArianatorFallen) June 26, 2021

my baby is growing up i cant handle it.. we love u babe enjoy your day !!! #HappyBirthdayAriana pic.twitter.com/EctuRNy8If — thank u next lyrics bot (@thankunbot) June 26, 2021

Happy Birthday, Ariana!

A couple of hours back, Ariana delighted Arianators on Instagram by posting a series of adorable selfies and videos of herself inside a car, jamming to In The Heights OST while looking like a barbie doll.

Moreover, fans were in for a special surprise when Doja Cat's Planet Her tracklist revealed a collaboration with Ari titled I Don't Do Drugs. Planet Her dropped yesterday, i.e. June 25, and everyone has already termed the duo's epic collaboration as a certified BOP. That's not all! Save Your Tears (Remix), which was Ari's collaboration with The Weeknd, topped the Billboard Hot 100 last month, for two weeks.

