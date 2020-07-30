Happy Birthday Arnold Schwarzenegger: 5 moments when Terminator actor proved he's a weightlifting teddy bear

From his endearing bond with his pets Lulu, Whiskey, and Cherry to his hilarious decades-long feud with Sylvester Stallone, we give you five instances which prove that Arnold Schwarzenegger is actually a weightlifting teddy bear.

If you are a die-hard action movie buff, then at one point your favourite star had to have been Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether it be as the steely Terminator or the macho Conan the Barbarian, Arnie had a different charm about himself that will be often imitated but never duplicated. Moreover, we also got to see Arnold's comedic side in hits like Twins and Kindergarten Cop. People all across the world know him for his weightlifting achievements and cult films (he also happens to be the former Governor of California!) but there's another reason why fans absolutely adore him.

And, that's Schwarzenegger's down-to-earth nature while having a funny sense of humour. Moreover, it's his bond with his family and especially his pets that show a very paradox nature to his perceived 'tough exterior' persona. Thanks to Instagram and various interviews by talk show hosts, we get to witness the chirpiness of Arnold which is a heartwarming sight. Don't underestimate because he could scare you with just his intense eyes but when you see his pets cuddling up to him, it makes your heart smile.

On the occasion of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 73rd birthday today, i.e. July 30, 2020, here are five moments when Arnie proved that he's actually a weightlifting teddy bear:

Showing his comedic side on The Late Late Show with James Corden

In a hilarious game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden, Arnold's witty side came charging through as he answered the tough questions and baffled the talk show host. He wittily lashed out at President Donald Trump while boldly admitting the 'smart' lie he once said as the Governor of California.

Endearing bond with daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine, on numerous occasions, has spoken kindly about her famous father and their relationship is absolutely endearing as evidenced by the way they talk about each other during interviews and the social media love as well.

His equation with son-in-law Chris Pratt

Arnold also has a healthy equation with his son-in-law Chris Pratt and during his interview with Jimmy Kimmel last year, the actor had revealed details about their first meeting. "Of course, the first thing when we met, he says, 'Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron,' Pumping iron was the decision-making factor, absolutely. We were in the gym, that was it," Schwarzenegger had quipped.

Pet-filled Instagram photos & videos

If you aren't following Mr. Schwarzenegger on Instagram then we'd advise you to that right away because it's the most wholesome content available on social media. Moreover, it's his videos with his beloved pets - donkey Lulu, pony Whiskey and dog Cherry - which will most definitely melt even the coldest of hearts. Moreover, Arnie recently added a new addition to his growing pet family - a dog Dutch.

Hilarious decades-long feud with Sylvester Stallone

Before there was Hugh Jackman vs. Ryan Reynolds, there was Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Sylvester Stallone. During the above mentioned Jimmy Kimmel interview, Arnold shared the hilarious story of how he tricked Sylvester into starring in the debacle that was Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. Because the two always wanted to one-up each other owing to their competitive nature, Schwarzenegger had Stallone believing that he loved the 1992 movie script and was very interested to star in it. Hence, Sly took over the role and the rest is history.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger on self quarantining with his pet ponies: We will get through this together

Happy Birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger!

