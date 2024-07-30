Happy Birthday Arnold Schwarzenegger: Exploring His 11 Iconic Movie Roles As Hollywood Superstar Turns 77

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a name synonymous with action-packed movies, incredible muscles, and a larger-than-life personality turns 77 today. Born in Austria in 1947, his journey from a small village to becoming a global icon is nothing short of extraordinary. Arnold was born into a very strict family, and his father was a very stern policeman. He wanted Schwarzenegger to also become a policeman. But Arnold had different plans for his life.

He was just 15 years old when he started intense physical and psychological training. This led him to become a bodybuilding champion. Yes, Arnold’s skills in bodybuilding opened doors for him in Hollywood. His muscular physique and charm made him perfect for action roles. And, over the years he starred in some of the most incredible movies. Let’s take a look at 11 iconic movies of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

1. Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

In Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Arnold returns as the T-800, a robot from the future. This time he’s on a mission to protect John Connor. The movie is full of thrilling action scenes and emotional moments. Arnold’s performance as the robot and the gripping storyline make it a must-watch.

2. The Terminator (1984)

In this film, Arnold plays a cyborg assassin sent from the future to kill Sarah Connor. His chilling performance as the emotionless Terminator is one of his most memorable performances. Arnold’s chilling line, “I’ll be back,” became very famous. This film made him a household name.

3. Predator (1987)

In this sci-fi thriller, Arnold leads a team of commandos against an alien hunter in the jungle. They soon discover they are being hunted by an alien creature. This film is a mix of action, suspense, and horror. In Predator also he stole the show with his one-liners.

4. Total Recall (1990)

Total Recall was another successful film for Arnold. He played the role of Douglas Quaid, a man who discovers that his memories may not be real. He travels to Mars and faces danger and lies. The mix of science fiction and action kept viewers excited.

5. Kindergarten Cop (1990)

In Kindergarten Cop, Arnold shows his funny side. He plays Detective John Kimble, who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to catch a criminal. The movie mixes action and comedy as Arnold tries to handle a class full of energetic kids. His interactions with those kids were both humorous and heartwarming.

6. True Lies (1994)

In True Lies, Arnold stars as Harry Tasker, a secret agent who suspects his wife of infidelity while tackling a terrorist threat. The movie combines action and comedy, with Jamie Lee Curtis delivering a standout performance as Harry’s wife. Arnold’s charm and action prowess shine through in this film.

7. The Expendables (2010)

In the 2010 film The Expendables, Arnold reunites with fellow action stars like Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis. He had a memorable cameo as Trench and showed that even after growing old, he could still command attention on the big screen.

8. Commando (1985)

Commando follows retired Special Forces Colonel John Matrix, played by Arnold as he goes on a mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Matrix transforms from a peaceful father to a fierce warrior as he takes on a group of mercenaries.

9. Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Arnold’s first major acting role came with Conan the Barbarian. In this epic fantasy film, he played the title character, a warrior on a quest for revenge. Arnold’s performance, combined with his physicality, helped in making the film a success. It also established him as a leading man in Hollywood and opened the door for more roles in the future.

10. Last Action Hero (1993)

In Last Action Hero, Arnold played a fictional action hero, Jack Slater, in a movie full of self-aware humor and over-the-top action scenes. The film is a fun take on action movies because it is filled with humor and clever jokes.

11. The Running Man (1987)

The Running Man is set in a dystopian future and it is directed by Paul Michael Glaser. It features Arnold as a wrongly accused man who is forced to participate in a deadly game show. He has to fight for his life against stalkers. Stalkers are the gladiators sent to kill him on live TV.

These are some of the diverse roles of Arnold that have made him a Hollywood icon. Which role of Arnold Schwarzenegger is your favorite, do let us know in the comments.

