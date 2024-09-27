Happy Birthday Avril Lavigne: Revisiting Her Top 10 Tracks As Singer Turns 40

Avril Lavigne, the queen of pop-punk, has been entertaining us for over two decades with her rebellious music and edgy style. As she celebrates her 40th birthday, let's revisit her top 10 tracks that have made her a household name. From heart-wrenching ballads to energetic anthems, these songs have captured the hearts of millions around the world.

10. When You’re Gone

Starting with this tearjerker, which was released as the second single from The Best Damn Thing album in 2007. The song has a somber acoustic tone and is driven by piano and synth energy. A perfect way to express the feelings of being away from the one who brings a smile to your face: "And the days feel like years when I'm alone," Avril sings.

9. Bite Me

Avril released Bite Me in November 2021, featuring the famous musician and head of her record company, Travis Barker. She brought back her iconic pop-punk sound with this lead single from her seventh album, Love Sux. The song is about self-discovery and knowing what you deserve and are worth. It features a beat-heavy tempo to go with the E-flat major production of the song.

8. Nobody’s Home

Nobody's Home was co-written with former Evanescence guitarist Ben Moody and was released as the third single from Lavigne’s 2004 album Under My Skin. The track has a raw and honest touch to it. It's about the lasting feelings of betrayal in life and how they can make you feel miserable and shattered. Reaching #41 on the US Billboard Hot 100, this song received positive commercial and critical responses.

Advertisement

7. Don’t Tell Me

Don’t Tell Me was released in 2004 and featured on her second studio album, Under My Skin. The acoustic vibe of the song is catchy and hooks you right in. Surprisingly, it peaked at number 22 on the US Billboard charts and was somewhat of a flop. It didn’t gain much popularity on MTV or radio. Fortunately, both of the following singles were huge hits.

6. I’m With You

I’m With You was released to radio as the third single from Avril Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, in 2002. One of her slower songs, it expresses the isolated existence of an individual. The song was nominated for a 2004 Grammy Award in both the Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance categories, while peaking at #4 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

5. Girlfriend

Another track from her third studio album, Girlfriend, was the first song by Lavigne to reach the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100, achieving worldwide commercial success. In the song, the main character declares she should be his girlfriend after developing a crush on someone who is already in a relationship. "You're so fine, I want you mine; you're so delicious / I think about you all the time," Avril sings.

Advertisement

4. Complicated

Complicated is a song that feels like it came straight from Avril Lavigne's soul, with its pop influence and catchy chorus. The song's message is about the complexities of life and identity, where Avril wished people would see more than just one aspect of her. The track sold 1.1 million copies in the US and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. Sk8er Boi

One of the songs that solidified Lavigne's pop career is Sk8er Boi. The song tells the story of the singer's rocker lover and a teenage crush he had in high school, who rejected him because she was a ballet dancer and he rode skateboards. "He was a boy / She was a girl / Can I make it any more obvious? / He was a punk / She did ballet," are some of the iconic lyrics from this masterpiece.

2. Keep Holding On

Shortlisted for the 79th Academy Awards, Keep Holding On stayed on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for 21 weeks, peaking at number seventeen. Lavigne's distinctive rebellious singing style is present in this song, as she sings, "With you by my side, I will fight and defend." The soaring vocals about love and commitment, along with beautiful strings and a strummed guitar rhythm, blend perfectly into a masterpiece.

Advertisement

1. My Happy Ending

My Happy Ending was released as the second single from her second studio album and became one of her top 10 hits in the US. The lyrics reflect Avril's frustration with a relationship, expressing her anger without being too confrontational. She flawlessly combines piano and electric guitars, enhancing the hooks in the chorus as she sings, "You were everything, everything / That I wanted (That I wanted) / We were meant to be, supposed to be / But we lost it (We lost it)."

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Bella Ramsey: Exploring Their Life And Career As Last Of Us Star Turns 21