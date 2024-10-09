Happy Birthday Bella Hadid: Revisiting Supermodel's Top 10 Quotes As She Turns 28

Bella Hadid, the well-known American model and social media celebrity, turns 28 today. Born in Washington, D.C., she is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid, a successful real estate developer, and Yolanda Hadid, a former model and television star.

Bella's journey to fame began in 2014 when she signed with IMG Models and immediately became one of the fashion industry's most sought-after models. Isabella, or Bella as she is popularly known, has graced the covers of several magazines and walked the runways for major fashion brands over the years. Her sharp features, particularly her beautiful blue eyes and distinctive pout, have contributed to her popularity.

However, it is not only her beauty that has propeled her to fame; her strong work ethic and dedication have also contributed significantly. Bella has established herself in the competitive modeling industry because of her captivating presence and fierce determination. As Bella turns 28, it's the perfect time to revisit some of her most inspiring quotes. These quotes encapsulate her philosophy on life, confidence, and empowerment:

1. "I think confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can possess."

2. "I want women to feel empowered and embrace their unique beauty."

3. "Fashion is an expression of individuality and creativity."

4. "Beauty comes from within and radiates outward."

5. "Don't be afraid to take risks and step out of your comfort zone."

6. "Respect and kindness should be the foundation of any relationship."

7. "Life is too short to dwell on the negative; focus on the positive."

8. "Embrace your flaws; they make you unique."

9. "Success is not measured by material possessions but by happiness and fulfillment."

10. "Surround yourself with people who uplift and inspire you."

In addition to her modeling career, Bella has increased her popularity by collaborating with several fashion and beauty brands and establishing her own collections and products. Her social media presence has attracted a huge following, establishing her as an influential figure among young women throughout the world.

Despite her lavish lifestyle, Bella remains grounded and dedicated to using her platform for positive change. She actively speaks about social issues like body acceptance and mental health awareness.

Bella Hadid is not only a model but also an avid advocate of charitable causes. She supports groups such as the Global Lyme Alliance, a cause near and dear to her heart because of her personal Lyme disease problems. Her philanthropic efforts, together with her talent and beauty, have won over fans and peers alike.

