Happy birthday Benedict Cumberbatch: A look at the Dr. Strange actor's fascinating journey to stardom

To commemorate Benedict Cumberbatch’s 44th birthday, we’re looking back at the actor’s ride to cinema and stardom.

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch turns 44 today! From his riveting portrayal of Sherlock Holmes to his stellar performance in The Imitation Game Benedict is a powerhouse performer. Over his past 22 years in the film business, Benedict is one of the few actors who has managed to score both box office hits as well as critical acclaim for his acting. Today, he is an actor who is known globally, but not many people know how Benedict reached where he is now, so to commemorate the actor’s milestone birthday, we are taking you through the Brit actor’s road to cinema and success.

Born in London in 1976, Benedict realized pretty early on that his real calling is cinema. Apart from traveling, painting, and rugby practice, the actor ‘s hobbies included participating in school plays. So much so that he even went to Oxbridge University to study drama. Although Benedict’s parents did not support the thought of their son being an actor, it all changed once they saw him performing on stage for a play, and the rest was history.

The British actor got his first break appearing in several TV mini-series, but his real breakthrough came from the 2004 movie Hawking for which he received the Best Actor award by BAFTA. After this, it was only a matter of time until Benedict became a household name. His performances in movies like Atonement, Sherlock Holmes, Small Island, and 12 Years A Slave not only earned him several award nominations but also critical acclaim. Over the years, Benedict added heartwarming and challenging films like Frankenstein, Hamlet, Dr. Strange, The Imitation Game, and more to his portfolio, proving how versatile an actor he is.

Apart from rapid career growth and well-deserved stardom, Benedict has also flourished in his personal life. The actor broke a lot of hearts worldwide with his wedding announcement to Sophie Hunter in 2015. The couple has been married for five years now.

