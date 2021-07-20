Happy Birthday Benedict Cumberbatch: Mark Ruffalo wishes his Avengers costar: You stand out in a crowd; PIC

Mark Ruffalo wishes Benedict Cumberbatch with interesting behind-the-scenes pictures from the MCU assembly.

‘Sherlock’ star Benedict Cumberbatch celebrates his birthday today. The British actor is world-renowned for his brilliant performances in films like ‘Dr. Strange’, ‘Avengers Endgame’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘August Osage County, and the ‘ The Fifth Estate’ amongst others. He has left a huge stamp as Dr. Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has starred alongside Mark Ruffalo several times. Mark took to his Instagram and wished ‘Benny’ a happy birthday. The two of them shared a great beginning scene in Avengers: Infinity War when Bruce Banner directly lands at Dr. Strange’s house and informs him that Thanos is coming to take the stones.

Mark Ruffalo shared an interesting picture on his Instagram where the star cast of MCU has assembled together on a sound stage. Benedict is wearing a grey shirt in the picture though everybody else including Tom Holland is dressed in black. Mark wrote a lovely caption which read, “Benny, you stand out in a crowd! Happy Birthday!”. Several fans took to the comment section and noticed that Tom Holland is standing by himself in the deep background of the image. A user wrote, “I feel sorry for Tom, look at him all alone in the background”. Another user wrote, “Tom in the background is me in any social situation”.

Last year on Benedict’s birthday, Mark had posted a lovely picture on social media where both of them were dressed in their MCU character’s clothes. Cumberbatch is in his Doctor Strange attire and posed with a shocked expression in the picture. Ruffalo shared the picture with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Benny! Wishing you all the best, brother."

