Happy Birthday Blake Lively: When BTS leader RM aka Namjoon REVEALED Gossip Girl alum was his celebrity crush

Blake Lively turns 33 today. On the occasion of her birthday, here's looking back at the time BTS leader RM revealed the Gossip Girl alum was his celebrity crush.
Today, August 25, marks Blake Lively's 33rd birthday. The gorgeous actress stole our hearts away when she stepped out of the Grand Central as Serena van der Woodsen in the first episode of Gossip Girl. Lively went on to win us over again and again when she appeared Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Rhythm Section and A Simple Favor. Turns out, the actress won even BTS leader RM's heart as well. Back in 2017, Namjoon confessed the international actress was his celebrity crush. 

The rapper made the confession during a group interview with other Bangtan Boys members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - for E! News. During the interaction, the members were asked about their celebrity crushes when Namjoonie said, "I like Blake Lively," he said adding that he was aware she was married, to Ryan Reynolds, and has children. 

Well, Lively now is a mother of three children. The actress welcomed her third baby with the Deadpool actor last year. The couple has been extremely secretive about the baby, girl making no formal announcement of her arrival and revealing no details whatsoever. It was until Taylor Swift's new album Folklore was released that the world learned they've named the baby Betty. Sources confirmed to People that the couple has named their newborn baby as Betty and soon after, Taylor added, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!" confirming that she used Blake and Ryan's three children's names as inspiration for her song. 

