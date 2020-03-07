Happy Birthday Bryan Cranston: Here are Walter White's 5 memorable dialogues from Breaking Bad

On Bryan Cranston 64th birthday, here's a list of some of his memorable dialogues as Walter White from the series Breaking Bad. Check it out.

We obviously don’t need a day to celebrate Bryan Cranston’s magic, but he surely deserves a special shout out on his birthday because the world of entertainment would not be the same without this actor. All the way from big-budget movies to television series, when Cranston features on the screen, you can’t help but fall in love with him. He has been a part of Hollywood for decades and has added many outstanding acting credits to his resume, and Breaking Bad without a doubt tops that list.

The series started in 2008 and the audience fell in love with his iconic character Walter White, a chemistry teacher. The television series, that makes our favourite crime drama films look boring, should be used as an example to show that some stories deserve more than just two hours of screen time.

On the occasion of Cranston’s 64th birthday, here is a list of five of his most iconic dialogues from Breaking Bad:

1. His last words

“My name is Walter Hartwell Walter. I live at 308 Negra Arroyo Lane, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87104. To all law enforcement entities, this is not an admission of guilt. I am speaking to my family now. Skyler, you are the love of my life. I hope you know that. Walter Jr., you’re my big man. There are going to be some things that you’ll come to learn about me in the next few days. But just know that no matter how it may look, I only had you in my heart. Goodbye.” It is beautiful how Walter finally apologises for hurting his family.

2. He is the danger

“You clearly don’t know who you’re talking to, so let me clue you in. I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No! I am the one who knocks,” if this dialogue in the series did not give you goosebumps, probably nothing will. This was basically the first time Walter’s wife saw him for what he had become.

3. He is Heisenberg

“Say my name.” Walter is a character who does not need long monologues to exhibit his strength and determination. He is Heisenberg, and that’s what you need to know to feel the chills.

4. He was alive

“I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really…I was alive.” He was a chemistry teacher who just wanted to make a quick bucks for his family.

5. He says fear is the real enemy

“I have spent my whole life scared, frightened of things that could happen, might happen, might not happen, 50 years I spent like that. Finding myself awake at three in the morning. But you know what? Ever since my diagnosis, I sleep just fine. What I came to realize is that fear, that’s the worst of it. That’s the real enemy. So, get up, get out in the real world and you kick that b****** as hard you can right in the teeth,” and that basically sums up the very essence of Walter’s character, a man who suddenly gets over his fear one day and decides to do things his way, without worrying about consequences.

