Happy Birthday Caitlyn Jenner: A look back at KUWTK star’s monumental transition, breakthrough life & more

We are looking back at some of the most pathbreaking moments from trans activist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner’s life and career, scroll down to read ahead.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, is an Olympic Gold Medalist and American television personality. Also, one of the most celebrated and breakthrough women in the reality TV industry and otherwise. Caitlyn Jenner has paved the way and brought trans issues into a new light. Today, on her 71st birthday, we’re looking back at some milestone moments from the Olympic Gold Medalist’s career and personal life.

Formerly Bruce Jenner and being married to Kris Jenner for 22 years, the athlete announced that she recognises herself as a trans woman in 2015. Which was followed by a sex-change operation in 2017. As per The Guardian, in 2015, the LA judge granted Cait permission to legally change her name and gender, just 10 days after Jenner filing a formal request. The former Olympic decathlete was named- Caitlyn Marie Jenner, replacing her birth name, William Bruce Jenner. In 2017, she then released her memoir--The Secrets of My Life, which chronicles her life as Bruce and her brave transition into womanhood.

On October 27, 2015, Caitlyn took to Instagram and gave a peek into her transition journey with her reality series I Am Cait. For which she reunited with some of her co-stars like Candis Cayne, Ella Giselle and Chandi Moore and more in her new YouTube video.

A regular on popular reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians since its inception in 2007, Jenner shared close relations with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and stepdaughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian. On the professional front, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner's net worth is reportedly USD 100 million.

