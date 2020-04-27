Happy Birthday Channing Tatum: Jessie J pens special wish for her ex to spark reunion rumours

Channing Tatum celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend. His ex-girlfriend Jessie J penned a heartwarming birthday wish and shared a few unseen photos of the actor.

There is no bad blood between Channing Tatum and Jessie J. And the singer made sure she lets the world know on his birthday. Over the weekend, the Magic Mike star turned 40. He was showered with several birthday wishes but none of them came close to that of the Price Tag singer. Jessie shared a few unseen photos from the time she was dating Tatum and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor. She expressed how grateful she was to have met him.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," she wrote, on a photo of the actor floating in the middle of an ocean. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met," she added. In the next slide, Tatum was seen sporting a motorcycle outfit while sporting a helmet in his hand. She shared the photo with a "blowing kisses" GIF. "Keep living your BEST life," she wrote on the final slide, showcasing a video of Tatum jumping into the ocean.

Check out the photos below:

The birthday wishes come days after it was reported that Tatum and Jessie have broken up for the second time. A source informed People, "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It’s totally amicable." Tatum and Jessie dated for a year before they split for the first time in December 2019. However, the couple reunited in January to try working out their relationship.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum and ex wife Jenna Dewan finally settle custody battle over six year old daughter Everly

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×